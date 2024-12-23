Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $53.40 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

