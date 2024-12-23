CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

CSP Trading Up 2.7 %

CSP stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $15.33. 47,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,303. CSP has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $149.68 million, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.44.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.42%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

