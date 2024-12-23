Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Aron R. English Purchases 4,564 Shares

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $23,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,624,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,259.45. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Trading Up 2.8 %

CULP stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Culp worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

