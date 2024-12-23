D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 433.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AVXL

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.63 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.