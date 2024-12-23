Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases A$83,500.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Ian Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.35 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,500.00 ($52,187.50).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dicker Data Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Featured Articles

