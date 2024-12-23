Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 951,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $55,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

D opened at $53.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on D. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

