Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $22.49 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Rollins makes up 3.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 54.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 13.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Rollins by 20.1% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 248,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Trading Down 0.8 %

Rollins stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. 1,765,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

