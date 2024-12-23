easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Sells 34,540 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis sold 34,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.14), for a total transaction of £196,187.20 ($246,590.25).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 26 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($189.22).

On Monday, November 11th, Kenton Jarvis bought 28 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £152.04 ($191.10).

On Thursday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 30 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £147.30 ($185.14).

easyJet stock traded down GBX 2.07 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 570.60 ($7.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,642. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 404.70 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 594 ($7.47). The company has a market cap of £4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,164.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 539.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is 1,020.41%.

We are a low-cost European point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares, seamlessly connecting Europe with the warmest welcome in the sky. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 343 aircraft, operating 1,045 routes across 35 countries and 158 airports.

