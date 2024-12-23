ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 385,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 133,845 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $1.93.
ECARX Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $696.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
