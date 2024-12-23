eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 362,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,025,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

eXp World Stock Down 6.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 2.26.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,209,080 shares in the company, valued at $506,634,408. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $258,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 644,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,739,528. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

