eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 362,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,025,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
eXp World Stock Down 6.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 2.26.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -90.91%.
Insider Transactions at eXp World
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
See Also
