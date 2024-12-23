Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 67,637 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Cameco by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 21,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 981,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

