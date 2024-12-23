GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Head-To-Head Survey

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveOne and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 2 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

LiveOne presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 125.41%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 74.86%. Given LiveOne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than GEN Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LiveOne and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -5.40% N/A -10.47% GEN Restaurant Group 0.39% 1.83% 0.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and GEN Restaurant Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $127.82 million 0.91 -$11.97 million ($0.10) -12.20 GEN Restaurant Group $198.83 million 1.24 $8.41 million $0.17 44.29

GEN Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LiveOne has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats LiveOne on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

