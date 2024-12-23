HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 328.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, enGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52. enGene has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $257.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of -0.78.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 41,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,584.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,059,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,970.23. This trade represents a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 420,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of enGene by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 619,100 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in enGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

