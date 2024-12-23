HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Aemetis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 36.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 185,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 66,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

