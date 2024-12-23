HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VYNE

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,556. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. VYNE Therapeutics accounts for about 0.0% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of VYNE Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.