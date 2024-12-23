Horizon Space Acquisition I Adjourns Extraordinary General Meeting to Engage with Shareholders

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: HSPOU) has recently taken the decision to adjourn its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to engage more effectively with its investors. The meeting, initially scheduled for December 20, 2024, has been moved to December 23, 2024, to allow additional time for shareholder interaction.

The purpose of the adjournment is to facilitate discussions with shareholders regarding the MAA Amendment Proposal and other important matters outlined in the Proxy Statement. The Company aims to extend its engagement time to ensure all concerns and perspectives are adequately addressed.

Despite the rescheduling, no alterations have been made to the meeting’s location, purposes, or any proposals on the agenda. The meeting will still be held at Robinson & Cole LLP’s offices in New York, both physically and via teleconference.

Shareholders who have previously cast their votes need not take any further action unless they wish to amend their votes. However, shareholders who are yet to vote are encouraged to do so promptly. In light of the adjournment, public shareholders now have an extended deadline to deliver their redemption requests before the rescheduled Meeting.

For any queries or assistance related to position certification, share delivery, or document requests, shareholders may reach out to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company or the Company’s proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc. through the provided contact information.

The press release highlights the Company’s commitment to open communication and transparent processes with its investors. With a view towards meeting its business objectives effectively, Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. looks forward to continued engagement and collaboration with its valued shareholders.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay abreast of updates by reviewing the Company’s filings and communications with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For further information or to obtain relevant documents, interested parties can access the SEC’s website or reach out to the Company’s proxy solicitor directly.

Please note that this article is based on the Form 8-K SEC Filing submitted by Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. Information and details have been sourced directly from the official document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Horizon Space Acquisition I’s 8K filing here.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

