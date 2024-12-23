i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 162,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 181,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £500,028.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.16.

i-nexus Global (AIM: INX) provides strategy software to the world’s largest organizations that want to achieve more of their goals, with less effort, across strategy execution and operational excellence.

More organizations are discovering that the same patchwork of technologies isn’t enough to overcome lost plans, errors, and the cost of poor execution.

