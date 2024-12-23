i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 162,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 181,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
i-nexus Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £500,028.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.16.
About i-nexus Global
More organizations are discovering that the same patchwork of technologies isn’t enough to overcome lost plans, errors, and the cost of poor execution.
