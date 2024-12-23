Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 907080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
