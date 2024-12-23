Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 503474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imagine Lithium
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.