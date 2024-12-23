Insider Buying: CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Buys 2,287 Shares of Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $170,495.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,705.25. This represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE UAN opened at $74.21 on Monday. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on CVR Partners

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.