Insider Buying: Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Senior Officer Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu acquired 1,600 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,887.04.

Shares of SCR opened at C$27.68 on Monday. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$21.35 and a 1-year high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.38.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

