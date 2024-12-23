Insider Selling: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells 805,230 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,230 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,262,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,427,379. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Altice USA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup upped their price target on Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

