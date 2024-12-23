Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSMQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.58. 46,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,665. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

