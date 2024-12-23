Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0842 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. 192,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

