Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $117.67.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.