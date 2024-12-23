Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Featured Articles

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

