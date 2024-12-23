Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 228% compared to the typical volume of 665 call options.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 34.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 201.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of HMC stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

