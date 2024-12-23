iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 477,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 446,451 shares.The stock last traded at $111.19 and had previously closed at $111.94.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.