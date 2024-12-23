La Chevardiere Patrick De Sells 8,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,693.34. This trade represents a 25.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,209,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,808,476,000 after purchasing an additional 528,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,608,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 239,966 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after buying an additional 1,560,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,425,000 after buying an additional 1,916,851 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,583,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

