Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LXRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.38% and a negative net margin of 4,109.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.