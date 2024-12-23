Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 127,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 39,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Lithium ION Energy Stock Up 25.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.
Lithium ION Energy Company Profile
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium ION Energy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium ION Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium ION Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.