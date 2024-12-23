Michael Mente Sells 62,441 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $2,135,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,600. This trade represents a 46.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $528,679.35.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $34.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $39.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RVLV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.