Michael Mente Sells 62,441 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $2,135,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,600. This trade represents a 46.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $3,432,219.23.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $3,231,522.80.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Michael Mente sold 73,783 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $2,465,090.03.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.
- On Monday, November 4th, Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $528,679.35.
- On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30.
Revolve Group Price Performance
Shares of RVLV opened at $34.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $39.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
