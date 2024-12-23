NikolAI (NIKO) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, NikolAI has traded down 44% against the dollar. NikolAI has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $121,864.63 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NikolAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,837.84 or 1.00046338 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,870.37 or 0.99036389 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NikolAI

NikolAI launched on October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NikolAI is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00795897 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $102,721.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NikolAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

