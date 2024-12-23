Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.62). 3,354,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,182,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.54) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.39) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 235.50 ($2.96).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 10.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.63. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

In related news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.78), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,558,158.40). Insiders acquired 310 shares of company stock valued at $45,010 in the last three months. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

