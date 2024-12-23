Parcl (PRCL) Trading 32% Lower Over Last Week

Parcl (PRCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Parcl token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Parcl has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Parcl has a market cap of $77.82 million and $23.35 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,837.84 or 1.00046338 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,870.37 or 0.99036389 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Parcl Token Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,139,573 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 214,139,573 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.35834702 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $22,436,313.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

