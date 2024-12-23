Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $777,306.40. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

