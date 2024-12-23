Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Robert Kaplan Sells 315,000 Shares

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £81,900 ($102,941.18).

Pensana Stock Performance

PRE stock opened at GBX 24.43 ($0.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,443.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pensana Plc has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.33.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

