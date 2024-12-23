Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Robert Kaplan Sells 315,000 Shares

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £81,900 ($102,941.18).
Pensana Stock Performance
PRE stock opened at GBX 24.43 ($0.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,443.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pensana Plc has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.33.
About Pensana
