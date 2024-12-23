Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 23.84%.
Perma-Pipe International Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of PPIH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 52,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,135. The company has a market cap of $110.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
