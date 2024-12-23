PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

