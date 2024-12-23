Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

