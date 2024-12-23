Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,100.00 in Stock

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leslie Buist acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,100.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

PMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

