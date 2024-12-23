Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 153,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,525,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,385,000 after acquiring an additional 252,733 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.28 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.40 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $439.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

