Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,838,616.60. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,160 shares of company stock valued at $84,588,416. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $342.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $378.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.96.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.