ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $66.99. Approximately 517,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 937,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Client First Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

