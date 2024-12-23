Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 1,536 Shares

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $11,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
PMM opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $6.61.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
