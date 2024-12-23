Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 1,536 Shares

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2024

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMMGet Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $11,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

PMM opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

