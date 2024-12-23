Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 2,035 Shares

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $14,407.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:PMM opened at $6.05 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
