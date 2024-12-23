Record (LON:REC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.20 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.69), with a volume of 150696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.67).

Record Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.64. The stock has a market cap of £105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Record alerts:

Record Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Record’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.