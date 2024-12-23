Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Matador Resources (MTDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR):

12/19/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Matador Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Matador Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.06. 603,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. The trade was a 4.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,285 shares of company stock worth $232,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Matador Resources by 154.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

