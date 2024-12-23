Resouro Strategic Metals Inc (ASX:RAU) Insider Christopher Eager Purchases 100,000 Shares

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc (ASX:RAU – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Eager purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($15,625.00).
Resouro Strategic Metals Stock Performance
