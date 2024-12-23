Reviewing HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN)

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) and Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Guardian Pharmacy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com -4.72% N/A -35.26% Guardian Pharmacy Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HealthWarehouse.com and Guardian Pharmacy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Guardian Pharmacy Services has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.76%. Given Guardian Pharmacy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardian Pharmacy Services is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Guardian Pharmacy Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $20.28 million 0.21 -$1.77 million ($0.03) -2.50 Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.17 billion 1.16 N/A N/A N/A

Guardian Pharmacy Services has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

Summary

Guardian Pharmacy Services beats HealthWarehouse.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

