RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Acquires $19,671.15 in Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Johnston bought 995 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $19,671.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,280. This trade represents a 1.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.
RGC Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.55%.
Institutional Trading of RGC Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
